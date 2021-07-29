Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $129,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $10,317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

