Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,688. The company has a market cap of $980.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

