Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Update

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

