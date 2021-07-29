UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 3,300 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Shares of CBON stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

