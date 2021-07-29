UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFFP opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.19. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

