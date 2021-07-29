UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Daily Journal by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Daily Journal by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.48.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

