UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

