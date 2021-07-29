UBS Group AG Grows Position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,724 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

ITMR opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.14. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

