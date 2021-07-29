UBS Group AG Has $74,000 Holdings in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 157.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Future FinTech Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of Future FinTech Group stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.