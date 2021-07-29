UBS Group AG Purchases 8,069 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

