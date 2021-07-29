UBS Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on (INGA) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

