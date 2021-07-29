UBS Group Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.87 ($92.78).

Basf stock opened at €66.41 ($78.13) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

