UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Down 6.8%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.

UC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

