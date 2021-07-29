UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.21

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 12543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 88,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,502.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 70,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

