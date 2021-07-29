UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61. UMB Financial has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.
In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.