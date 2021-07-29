UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61. UMB Financial has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

