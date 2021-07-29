Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Umpqua by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 193,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.