Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.64 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.50. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.