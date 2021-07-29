Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

