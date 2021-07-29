Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $19.37 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $11.38 billion and approximately $416.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $19.37 or 0.00048586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,363,523 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

