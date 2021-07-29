United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

