United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

NYSE UPS opened at $192.04 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

