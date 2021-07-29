United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.
NYSE UPS opened at $192.04 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.
