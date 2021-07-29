United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 136,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,239,301 shares.The stock last traded at $191.60 and had previously closed at $209.86.

The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.67.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

