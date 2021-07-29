United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UTHR stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.94. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,939. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

