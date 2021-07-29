Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

UBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

