Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a PE ratio of -93.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152 over the last quarter.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

