Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

UVSP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.