Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

