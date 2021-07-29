Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,147,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.