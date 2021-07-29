Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.