Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

