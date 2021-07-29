VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $208.20

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.20 and last traded at $206.39, with a volume of 7434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

