VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $208.20

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.20 and last traded at $206.39, with a volume of 7434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.65.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.