Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Cut by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

