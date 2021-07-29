Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.32. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.