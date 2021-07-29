Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 62,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

