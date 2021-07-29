Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 9,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 289,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $694.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

