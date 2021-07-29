Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -238.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

