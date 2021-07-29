Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

VERO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 104,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,562. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 47.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

