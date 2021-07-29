Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $673.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $281.03 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

