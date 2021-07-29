Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,335,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TINV opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

