Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.00. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

