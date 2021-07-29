Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,103 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

