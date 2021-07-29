Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

