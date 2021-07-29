Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

