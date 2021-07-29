Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

