Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,835 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.46% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period.

MLPX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,847. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.93.

