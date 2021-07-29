Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 12,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,289. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

