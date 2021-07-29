Verity & Verity LLC Sells 11,262 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $73.85. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,182. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

