Verity & Verity LLC Sells 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $229.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,132. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

