Verona Pharma (VRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

