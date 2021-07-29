Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 882,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,455 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 244,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

